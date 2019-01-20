UDF rejects ‘propaganda’ on AA Muluzi over runningmate issue

January 20, 2019

United Democrtaic Front (UDF) has rubbished as “fake news”  that Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi may not necessarily stand as a candidate for State President on his party’s ticket in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections slated for May 21 this year despite collecting nomination papers from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Atupele Muluzi: UDF leader

There has been  fevered speculation on social media platforms indicating that Atupele is going to pair with President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race as his runningmate.

An audio clip has also been circulating of a telephone conversation between former president Bakili  Muluzi with an aspiring UDF candidate from Nkhotakota in which the senior Muluzi is heard advising the caller to work hard because Atupele has been informed of the aspiring MP’s candidature. This in the propanganda has been tweaked to indicate Atupele has been informed is a runningmate.

UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga said former president Muluzi  did  not say anything  about  the issues of UDF  president   Atupele  Muluzi being  appointed  runningmate to anybody in any telephone  conversation.

“In recorded  telephone  conversation  which has gone viral,  he simply  says  ‘Atupele  has been informed’  about  a potential  UDF  candidate  in Zomba  which  is normal,” said Ndanga.

He added: “This was a normal  telephone  conversation  which was simply  encouraging  a potential UDF  candidate  to stand  on a UDF  ticket.”

Said Ndanga: “In the conversation  the retired  president  is not  even  making  any decision  and  it’s very  clear  that  the  process  of identifying  candidates  is, being  handled   by Honourable Clement  Stambuli  who is the Director of Elections in the UDF  party.

“Any information  to the contrary  is utterly fake  news  and  must be  treated with the contempt  it deserves.”

The telephone conversation also involves a talk about Zomba Central constituency aspirant Yunus Mussa who has just lost primary elections in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Bakili spites Mussa saying he approached him after losing primary elections asking if it was possible for him to represent UDF in the same constituency.

“Not Yunus Mussa no. He is not stable. Remember the way he left UDF and followed Bingu, I cannot allow him to be our candidate” Muluzi says.

Between February 4-8 Malawians will know who will actually stand as a presidential candidate after submitting nomination papers-and being approved by  the electoral body.

Commentators say Atupele could be a king maker and might as well be a spoil sport for DPP if the ruling party does not get him on board in some capacity, especially the running mate spot to President Mutharika.

Atupele-who is currently Health Minister in the Mutharika administration-  argued that he accepted to serve the DPP-led government to serve Malawians as he  discovered a lot of synergies between DPP and UDF.

1
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Hahah mwana uyu told multitudes of people that he has a Joker Card on his Chest meaning he will use it against DPP the same way Bingu played his Joker Card. So my advice to DPP, u give him ( Atupele) vice president position just know that your party is gone and finished more especially as this will be Arthur Peter Muntharika last term to compete. Njoka saweta, hope u were warned already by Chilima So try your lucky to run and play around with the grown up Snake and see how it bit back. Joker is waiting the last… Read more »

26 minutes ago

