Malawi seeks extradition of ‘Cashgate’ fugitive Limumba from South Africa

Malawi government will issue an extradition request to South Africa for an alleged Cashgate-linked fugitive Limumba Karim, Director of Public Prosecution Mary Kachale said on Wednesday.

Kachale said in an interview after High Court in Lilongwe reserved its ruling until next week Tuesday on whether former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo and 18 others have a case to answer over involvement in the cashgate scandal, the biggest corruption scandal in Malawi’s history that took place in 2013.

Limumba is among the suspects in the case and escaped the country when he was expected to plead to counts of money laundering in which civil servants and contractors are accused of defrauding government of K2.4 billion through theft and money laundering.

Judge Esmie Chombo revoked Karim bail and ordered an arrest warrant be issued against him.

And now the top prosecutor Kachale said government will be demanding his extradition from South Africa after the ruling on case to answer or not .

“We already started the extradition process and we would want to proceed with that,” she said.

“Since this is a serious offence we might now have to start looking into extradition process with South Africa so that he can come before the case concludes,” Kachale added.

The fugutive has been posting pictures on social media, including Instagram, partying in South Africa and there is one he is in the company of rapper Tay Grin and location on the post showed Taboo Night Club.

Limumba is facing charges alongside Mphwiyo and others, including civil servants such as former Accountant General David Kandoje, Auzius Kazombo Mwale, Clemence Mmadzi and Roosevelt Ndovi. The list of suspects also includes contractors.

Others are George Banda, Michael Mphatso, Samuel Mzanda who are facing charges of fraud, negligence by public office, money laundering, theft by public servant, theft by servant and conspiracy to defraud government funds amounting to K2 446 817 450.49.

Also charged is an expert in information technology (IT) Steve Likhunya Phiri . Others are Stafford Mpoola, Andrew Patrick Chilalika, Fatch Chungano, Cecilia Mervis Ng’ambi, Gerald Magaleta Phiri and Ndaona Satema.

One of the suspect Maxwell Namata died.

Judge Chombo told lawyers that the ruling is crucial and cannot be delivered in the absence of the concerned parties.

