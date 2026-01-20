Malawi Sees Carbon Trading as New Frontier for Sustainable Development

The Malawi Government says carbon trading presents a new and significant financing frontier for sustainable socio-economic development.

Director of the Environmental Affairs Department (EAD), Tawonga Mbale-Luka, said this on Monday in Salima when she opened a week-long media orientation workshop.

Mbale-Luka said the emerging carbon market offers Malawi a unique opportunity to attract financing for conservation initiatives, climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, while also supporting broader national development goals.

“Carbon trading allows for the buying and selling of carbon credits, which represent verified reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. This mechanism incentivises projects such as reforestation, renewable energy, and sustainable land use,” she said. “By investing in such projects, companies and individuals can offset their carbon footprint while supporting climate action.”

She added that Malawi, which is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, stands to benefit significantly from carbon trading due to its rich natural assets, including forests, wetlands and renewable energy potential, which can contribute meaningfully to global climate mitigation efforts.

Mbale-Luka said the government has already put in place a Carbon Market Framework to ensure that carbon trading projects align with national development priorities, respect community rights and deliver real environmental benefits.

However, she cautioned that carbon markets are complex and require accurate, well-informed reporting to avoid misinformation and possible exploitation.

In this regard, she emphasised the critical role of journalists in shaping public understanding and promoting transparency and accountability in the sector.

“The government has taken steps to establish a robust framework for carbon trading, including clear institutional arrangements for project authorisation, monitoring and benefit sharing,” she said. “This framework is designed to ensure that Malawi benefits from carbon trading while safeguarding its natural resources.”

Mbale-Luka stressed that carbon trading should not be viewed as a cure-all for Malawi’s development and climate challenges.

“Carbon trading is not a silver bullet, but with proper regulation and responsible implementation, it can be a powerful tool for sustainable development,” she said. “With informed communicators like you, we can ensure that this tool is used in Malawi’s best interests.”

