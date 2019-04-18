Malawi set to lose K100bn  in post crop harvest losses

April 18, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi is set to lose K100 billion in post crop harvest, according to some experts.

CisaNet national director Pamela Kuwali: I also read the figures

Farmers Organisation Limited sales and marketing manager Ronald Chilumpha said a recently done survey by agricultural experts has put the post crop harvest losses at the staggering K100 billion.

“This is a great loss. The losses will be incurred during harvest, handling or processing. We can do better,” he said.

Government announced that out of the 355 million tones the country is to have this year, 35 million tons has been lost to floods.

Pamela Kuwali, executive director of Cisanet, an agricultural advocacy NGO, described the figures as interesting.

Kuwali said she also read the figures, saying it was good to quantify the losses into monetary.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From web