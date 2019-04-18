Aford’s Chihana booed in his Rumphi Central constituency during debate

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana had a shock of his life when people in Rumphi central constituency booed him for false promises during parliamentary debates.

The incident happened at Bumba CCAP Hall where Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) held parliamentary debates for aspiring candidates to hear them what they would do once voted into parliament.

Chihana said he would improve health, education and agriculture in the district but the audience got angry, accusing him of doing nothing when he was member of parliament for two parliamentary terms.

This led to the flare of tempers between Chihana supporters and the audience but peace returned later and the debates continued.

The embattled Aford leader is facing stiff competition in the constituency from Lungu, a UTM parliamentary candidate whose campaign was recently boosted by a rally which UTM president Saulos Chilima held in the constituency just a few weeks ago.

Chihana has spent much of the last parliament in South Africa where he is working for Prophet Shephered Bushiri.

Aford is in an electoral alliance with UTM after he failed to stand in a presidential race following political anarchy in the party caused because of power struggle between him and Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo is now running mate to United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi but he maintains that this is just an electoral arrangement for the elections, saying he remains a staunch Aford supporter.

