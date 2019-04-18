Facebook official in Malawi to crackdown on ‘Zigoba’, fake news

A team of officials for popular social media platform Facebook are in Lilongwe meeting stakeholders in communications including Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) on how to deal with fake accounts popularly known locally as Zigoba and fake news.

The Facebook officials are soliciting views on how best to deal with the issue as well as identify gaps in its content policies and overall approach.

Macra director general Godfrey Itaye said the meeting accords players in Malawi’s communication ecosystem a chance to discuss and learn more about election integrity, how to deal with fake accounts and false news, privacy, harassment and child online safety.

“We all have a part to play in making sure that this gift of free speech that these emerging technologies are affording us do not become an impediment to our democracy, freedom, privacy and respect as citizens of this country,” said Itaye.

Telecom operators, media institutions, government ministries, departments and agencies and civil society are attending the meeting.

Nyasa Times understands that if fake news, cyber bullying and other internet based crimes become a threat to national security, Macra may be forced to control access to Facebook and other sites.

Countries like China there are restrictions to certain sites one can go to.

