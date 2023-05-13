Malawi set to switch on electricity Mozambique from by December, 2023

May 13, 2023
Government says the electricity interconnection with Mozambique starts in December this year, giving hope that Malawi will now completely put behind frequent power cuts which have been blamed on the slow and sluggish economic growth.
Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has said that through the agreement, 120 megawatts of electricity will be added on the Malawi power grid.

Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola
Matola said this during an interface with various energy stakeholders on Friday in Blantyre.
Matola thanked Malawians for their perseverance when Kapichira Hydro Power Station was damaged by Tropical Storm Anna and the country experienced persistent blackouts.
Matola has promised that the government will continue to find ways that will ensure the country has a sufficient power supply.
However, Matola bemoaned continued vandalism of electricity equipment saying the malpractice continues to affect Malawians who fail to access electricity on demand.

