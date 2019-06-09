Malawi shines with accoladesat Cosafa: Gerald Phiri Jnr named best player

Despite failing to win the ultimate prize at the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament as well as losing in the final of the Plate section, Malawi national football team left a mark at this year’s tournament following a number of accolades given to the players.

Malawi’s attacker Gerald Phiri Junior was voted as player of the tournament and it attracts a R20,000 cash prize.

This was the first time for a Malawian player to win the award since Esau Kanyenda way back in 2002.

Apart from the best player award, Phiri also won the joint top goal scorer award.

Him alongside team mate Gabadinho Mhango and Mauritius striker Ashley Nazira scored three goals each to claim the award that will see them share R20,000.

That is not all, Malawi claimed most man of the match awards [five accolades] in six games the team played.

Mhango was named man of the match once [Against Seychelles], Phiri twice [Against Mozambique and Zambia while Captain John Banda was also named twice as well [Against Namibia and South Africa].

As a group, Malawi was voted as the most fair play team.

They are also the highest scoring team having scored 10 goals and registered the biggest win at the tournament thus in a game against Seychelles which they won 3-0.

Meanwhile, the team returned home via Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :