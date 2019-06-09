Oscar Kaunda upbeat with Wanderers revival

Newly appointed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC assistant coach Oscar Kaunda has declared his intention to turn Wanderers into the best team in the TNM Super League and cups in order to regain its lost glory.

His comments come following the teams recent slant of form in the opening league games.

It is also an undisputed fact that the Nomads have really struggled and come second best against their old age and traditional bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets who have had dominance in winning silverwares particularly the league championship in recent years.

Kaunda was speaking after Wanderers first game since he joined the club which they won 5-0 win over Dwangwa at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Vincent Nyangulu’s hat-trick and a Babatunde Adepoju’s brace gave Wanderers a deserved win and they have moved to position five from eight

“The win gives hope to us the technical panel, the players themselves as well as the supporters” said Kaunda.

The former Civil Sporting mentor believes his ‘little football knowledge’ will help in cooking up a better and improved Wanderers.

“Personally, this win is an encouragement to me. Supporters and players need to trust me and my colleagues and I believe the little football knowledge that I have if combined with that of the rest of the technical team, surely we will bring smile to the Wanderers family” he said.

Kaunda however revealed that there are still some gray areas that need to be working on.

“I have noted some weak areas we need to work on but I can’t reveal them here but when we go back to training we will work on that” Kaunda said.

Dwangwa are on position 15 with five points from eight games.

Babatunde was named man of the match.

