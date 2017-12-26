Malawi shining in Tanzania beach soccer tournament

Malawi national beach soccer team has taken by storm a tournament being held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania involving hosts, Zanzibar, Uganda and Malawi.

Malawi beat hosts Tanzania 5-4 in their opening match before thrashing Uganda 7-4 to stay on course to win the tournament.

Beach Soccer Malawi official Ali Mwachande applauded the team for an impressive performance in the first two games which proves that it has potential to put the country on the map.

“The tournament started on Monday and have started on an impressive note by winning the first games against Tanzania and Uganda,” Mwachande said.

He appealed to government, corporate world and individuals for support for it to do well.

“The performance is encouraging considering that beach soccer does not get much support from government and corporate world,” he said.

“If we get are well supported the sport has the potential to put Malawi on the map.”

He also said the Beach Soccer Association of Malawi would fight for the sport to be autonomous rather than being in the shadows of football.

“It should be mentioned that beach soccer is a sport on its own not football. So we need to have our own audience.”

Meanwhile well wishers have offered pledges to the team should they win the tournament according to Mwachande.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :