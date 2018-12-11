Malawi should not slide to dictatorship, let people attend opposition rallies freely —SKC

UTM party’s leader Saulos Chilima has taken a swipe at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for threatening those who attend opposition political rallies,saying it is their Constitutional right to listen to different political views.

Chilima: Speaks at UTM rally in Thyolo

Speaking at Khonjeni primary school in Thyolo during a UTM rally, Chilima said once he gets into power, he would reverse the political trend.

“We have credible information that the traditional leaders were barred from attending this rally, this is why you don’t see any chiefs here. This is bad for our democracy, this will come to an end when the UTM wins the elections next year,” said Chilima who is predominantly self-driving his personal Toyota Hilux double cabin pickup on his whistle-stop tours across the country.

Chilima also thanked UTM followers for peaceful co-existence with DPP supporters, saying Malawi is one although with different political views.

“I have seen that some people in DPP attire have come to listen to us, this should be encouraged. Let them come and listen to our messages, who knows, they might be converted to UTM,” said Chilima.

The UTM leader, who is the country’s Vice-President, repeated some of the things the UTM would do once in power which include creation of one million jobs, abolishment of quota system of selecting students into public universities, creation of mega farms, among others.

Chilima, who broke ranks with the governing DPP to form the UTM, said he is aware they would face turbulence, but said the people should be prepared and be assured of successful landing, come the polls.

He said Malawians fought for democratic rule in 1992, and went for the referendum in 1993, before the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was kicked out in the first general elections in 1994.

