Justice Minister urges courts to speed up albino cases

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Samuel Tembenu has told courts to speed up hearing cases involving persons with albinism just as they do with the infamous cashgate cases, the plunder of public moneyat Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

Tembenu: Justice should not be delayed

Tembenu said this on Monday at Thondwe in Zomba during the commemoration of Human Rights Day.

“The courts need to do something about this. I totally agree with those complaining that the hearing of the cases is going at a slow pace, our courts need to do something,” he said.

He also urged non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations to step up civic education on human rights.

Martha Mwangonde, the ombudsman but attended the function as a member of the Malawi Human Rights Commission said Malawi continues to abuse rights of minority groups which include lesbians and gays as well as people with albinism.

She said there was need to unite and fight this vice.

Robert Mkwezalamba, the executive director of Human Rights Consultative Committee urged the government to investigate thoroughly the death of Anti-Corruption Bureau official Issah Njauju as well as polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Njaunju is believed to have been killed by state agents on allegations that he divulged secretive corruption deals involving top government officials.

