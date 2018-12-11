Justice Minister urges courts to speed up albino cases

December 11, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Samuel Tembenu has told courts to speed up hearing  cases involving persons with albinism just as they do with the infamous cashgate cases, the plunder of public moneyat Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

  • Tembenu: Justice should not be delayed

Tembenu said this on Monday at Thondwe in Zomba during the commemoration of Human Rights Day.

“The courts need to do something about this. I totally agree with those complaining that the hearing of the cases is going at a slow pace, our courts need to do something,” he said.

He also urged non-governmental organisations and civil society organisations to step up civic education on human rights.

Martha Mwangonde, the ombudsman but attended the function as a member of the Malawi Human Rights Commission said Malawi continues to abuse rights of minority groups which include lesbians and gays as well as people with albinism.

She said there was need to unite and fight this vice.

Robert Mkwezalamba, the executive director of Human Rights Consultative Committee urged the government to investigate thoroughly the death of Anti-Corruption Bureau official Issah Njauju as well as polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Njaunju is believed to have been killed by state agents on allegations that he divulged secretive corruption deals involving top government officials.

Observer from Utopia
Guest
Observer from Utopia

Its shame that Government Paid attention to UTM case at ultra speed let alone murder case of innocent persons with albinism take forages…..Ombdsman Mwagonde you have mentioned other minorities like LGBTs are also suffering….Let me tell you too the Deaf community are also abused indirectly and directly as such manner like cute shortage of Sign Language Interpreters yet Government promised in Daily papers, radio etc to increase Sign Language Interpreters through provision of funds and initiating a training but its yet to be done leaving the Deaf citizens to suffer in accessing information, health services and education as such action… Read more »

