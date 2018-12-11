MCP rescinds decision on independent candidates

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says parliamentary and local government candidates who failed party primaries can now stand as independents, rescinding its earlier decision.

Rev Munthali: Let them exercise their right to contest

The party forced the candidates to sign a memorandum of understanding three months ago which compelled them not stand as independents once they failed during primary elections.

But party spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the MCP has now decided to give a waiver, saying those who failed during the primary elections can now stand as independents.

“It is the right of anyone to stand as an independent candidate, the Republican constitution gives that right and we cannot take it away,” said Munthali.

Some candidates who failed during the primary polls have ganged up to work together as independent candidates but support Lazarus Chakwera during the presidential election.

The disgruntled candidates are accusing the party of favouritism and corruption in the conduct of the party primary polls.

A political commentator said the MOU which the party forced candidates to sign was not legally binding.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :