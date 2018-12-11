Parliament, Bingu Stadium duel carriage construction delays

Officials from Roads Authority are conceding that construction works for the parliament to Bingu stadium dual carriage way has delayed, saying this is due to the construction of the Area 18 interchange round about.

Work in progress on dual carriageway

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said the 24.4 kilometre dual carriage construction works were supposed to be completed in October.

President Peter inspected the road last week and said he is impressed with the quality of the dual carriage way.

“The construction of the dual carriage way and the interchange roundabout are two different projects. The construction of the road will finish in two weeks but the construction of the round-about will take a little longer,” said Kajanga.

She said the interchange roundabout will affect Chimutu primary school as well as exhuming bodies at an old graveyard near the school, the graveyard which has 250 bodies.

The construction of the dual carriage way will cost K6.6 billion whilst the construction of the round-about will cost K5 billion.

