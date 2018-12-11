Chilima takes UTM to Thyolo: Promises welfare benefits for the aged

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima on Monday held a rally in Thyolo and said once his UTM party is voted into power in the2019 Tripartite Elections, he will introduce pension scheme for all Malawiansaged 65 years and above who will be getting a K15 000 monthly allowance.

Chilima during during whistle-stop meetings in Thyolo

Chilima has been holding a series of meetings from Friday that also took him to Mwanza, Chikwawa and Nsanje district.

On Monday at Khonjeni, in Thyolo district , Chilima said oncehe becomes the country’s president, he will launch the pension scheme by July 1 next year that would cater for every person regardless ofwhether they were employed or not.

“From July 1 2019, if we win the elections be rest assured that all poor people above the age of 65 will be receiving money from the government every month,” said Chilima.

“This is very implementable,” said the Vice-President, promoted as SKC, initials for his full name Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The scheme will follow reviewing of retirement age from 60to 65 years in order to ensure that people fully contribute to the country’s development.

During the meetings, Chilima further emphasises he would create one million jobs in his first year of office.

The Vice-President broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challengePresident Peter Mutharika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019Tripartite Elections.

Chilima—whom President Mutharika picked as running mate fromthe private sector in January 2014 where he served as Airtel Malawi managing director—had a visibly rosy relationship with the establishment until his declaration and the President subsequently stripped him his Cabinet portfolio of minister Responsible for Disaster Management Affairs and in-charge of National Public Events.

