Malawi sign 4 cooperation agreements with Morocco

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has pledged Malawi’s support for a political solution regarding Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, recalling that the southern Africa country withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in May 2017.

Mkaka said this during his visit to Morocco where he held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita and signed four cooperation agreements with the aim to enhance bilateral ties on a number of sectors.

These include agriculture and food security; education and scientific research; housing and urban policy, as well as cooperation in the field of water and sanitation.

In a news conference after the signing of the agreements, Mkaka said that “it is a great day” in the history of bilateral relations, noting that the two parties are giving birth to a new relationship oriented towards the future and based on mutual respect.

While thanking the Kingdom of Morocco for the partnership, Mkaka said he was confident that these agreements will be beneficial to both peoples.

On his part, Bourita indicated that these are 4 “important” memorandums of understanding will strengthen bilateral relations and consolidate the legal framework of the partnership between Morocco and Malawi.

“We have established a roadmap of cooperation for the years to come, notably with the increase in the number of scholarships granted to students from Malawi in Morocco, both in academic institutes and in vocational training centres,” he noted, specifying that the number of these scholarships should rise to 100 per year.

The two countries also agreed to relaunch the integrated cooperation project in the field of agriculture, while initiating contacts to establish cooperation in the field of renewable energies, and in particular solar energy.

Cooperation in the field of youth and sports was also mentioned as a priority area of ​​cooperation between the two countries.

