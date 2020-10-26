No foreigner should be allowed own land in Malawi
President Lazarus Chakwera’s directive for “Minister of Lands to review all the land laws to address the flaws in the legislation and those laws must be ready for amendment at the next seating of parliament” has opened a window of opportunity for the country to amend bad clauses.
Malawians have complained for some time now about foreign nationals buying land in both urban and rural areas. And there are fears, and justifiably so, that many Malawians will be landless if the current land laws are left unattended.
Parliament amended 10 related land laws in 2016. Many Malawians, especially in the north, expressed reservations about the amended laws and rejected them, citing serious flaws. Some MPs have expressed similar concerns in parliament, but have done nothing to change the status quo. Shame!
These land laws, which have been developed with the support of European Union, favour foreign investors and some poor Malawians are losing land. The Land Act, the Customary Land Act and the Land Acquisition Act have increased the risk of land grabs. The laws were amended to enable government to easily allocate land to foreign investors for commercial agriculture under the New Alliance which the DPP government signed with some western countries. The Greenbelt Initiative is one such strategy.
Malawi Mangoes, a company that is 100% foreign-owned, acquired more than 200 hectares of land in Salima to grow mangoes and bananas for exports. Government should not have allocated huge tracks of land to Malawi Mangoes. The poor villagers lost their land to the foreign company. And there is also a foreigner who is rumoured to have bought 780 hectares of land. What is this all land for?
As the Minister of Lands reviews the laws, one of the issues to look into is to limit the amount of land to allocate to foreign investors and the period of lease. Government should not be allocating huge tracks of land to the investors, bearing in mind that Malawi is a small country and there is land pressure as the population is growing at an alarming rate. The period of the lease should also be shortened to 20-30 years. It is unfair to allocate large tracks of land to foreign investors for a period of 50 years when Malawians are landless.
Land laws should not be favouring foreign investors at the expense of Malawians. Malawians must come first. If government had a good policy of empowering its citizens we would be doing many things on our own without depending on foreign investors many of whom are exploiting workers and natural resources.
Sections 37 and 38 of the Land Act should be scrapped. No foreigner should be allowed to buy or own land. Foreigners are buying land because the law allows them. This is a serious flaw. It is unfortunate that some MPs have complained about foreigners buying land when they have power to change the law. No Malawian can go to China, India, Pakistan, Lebanon or Rwanda to buy land. Why should we allow them here? Land is for indigenous Malawians. Full stop! And we should not please anyone on this.
Under both Customary Land Act and Land Act, unused land is classified as public land. This will encourage land grabbing and corruption as a minister can allocate this land to anyone since it’s under government. It should be emphasised that a district like Mzimba the unused land which comprises forests has owners. It is not free land as some people would want to interpret. The trees are preserved to avoid environmental degradation.
One can only hope that the Minister of Lands and his team will soon hold a series of meetings throughout the country to solicit views from Malawians about the areas in the land laws they wish to be amended.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Guys don’t fool ourselves olo atayika lamulo limeneli most of these foreigners azingopeza mzawo wa chimalawi or partner then register the company or aquire land mudzina lammalawiyo that’s what happens. Ofunikanso immigration asamangopeleka ma citizenship pazikhala tests to know how if these have integrated with the community. Nevertheless I’m happy Malawi ikusintha pang’ono pang’ono.
I understand the article of Aford Man. The other problem is our own sisters who tend to be loved and yet the guy wants to obtain passport or shelter . If you have loved the girl why dont you not take her to where ever you are planning to go than staying here and finally you and the silly sister grab lands for agogo anu.Many Zimbabweans are here in malawi to stay. They married here and when you ask their home of originality they say Chiladzulu after Zomba as we go Liwande. You can see it yourself.
What these Indians do now they are busy constructing two story building to deceive the leadership of the Country. Go to Limbe in Blantyre its a total shame. Tell them to construct eight to ten story buildings and if they cannot manage give them time flame to pack and go to their Countries of their choice which is going to talk all that rubbish. Even acquiring land is dubious. Follow these Indians and see for yourself. This culture full of thieves.Whatever they donate to the Government is baseless anthu akuba awa.Dont allow lawyers to exchange it with money.These are also… Read more »
Jealousy
Correction: Should start ”No foreigner should BE allowed to own land in Malawi.”
Lowani has a point. Many Malawians do not know that these land laws were spondored by western countries. Google the article, NEW ALLIANCE, NEW RISK OF LAND GRABS by Action Aid you will know the truth about these land laws.
Malawians let us wake up and resist these land laws. President Chakwera should be congratulated for ordering the rewiew of the laws. They are not good at all.
No foreigner should me allowed to own land in Malawi can only apply if we have a clear definition of what a Malawian is. For Malawi’s immigration dept has corruptly granted Malawi Citizenship to thousands of Indians, Pakistanis, Nigerians, Rwandans, Bangladeshis, Lebanese, and many others. Malawians should be defined as being born in Malawi period!!! Lets be mature and act within international law. Cancel every single business residence permit and citizenship to non qualifying foreigners. Place the Dept of Immigration under Office of the President or Vice President. Deport all those holding Malawian Citizenship who do not qualify for Citizenship… Read more »
This is the best piece of legislation so far. Issues to do with land are very emotive. Am happy the president has realised this and has thus acted upon it. In the same vein, we also need redress in large swathes of land owned by tea growers in the southern region. Malawi and Malawians first. Period
Let land processes be reviewed from 1994 and if they are are any shortcuts they should be fined and in severe cases where there is gross negligence land should be given back and then valued for resale. But here the catch… I have seen countless adverts in the papers about plots or land being sold and in all these ads the average price for the developed plots in no less than 30 million and land is no less than 5million. So my question is Lilongwes urban population which should be over a million what’s the percentage of a black person… Read more »
Zoon and Mr. Untruth, wait for 20 years, Malawi will be Muslim majority and a Pakistani bearded Mullah will rule you, lowlifes. You allowed them to convert blacks to Islam, the fastest growing cult. Why not ban all non Christian religions and non blacks from living in Malawi?