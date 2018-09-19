Malawi signs new $1.1bn UN Development Assistance Framework

The Government of Malawi has signed a new United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for 2019-2023, aimed at enhancing sustainable development in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Conference room in Lilongwe, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative, Maria Jose Torres said the new development framework which Malawi Government has signed with UN is a continuation of the development plan which was started previously in the country.

“The new UNDAF which we are signing today will succeed the UNDAF which ran from 2012 to 2016 and was extended for two more years to cover 2017 and 2018 development agenda,” said Torres.

She added that, the new UNDAF is based on overarching principle called ‘leaving no one behind’ which unifies United Nations (UN) programs, policy and advocacy efforts in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda which cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger and education.

According to her, ‘leave no one behind’ principle translates into the commitment of the UN to addressing the multidimensional causes of poverty, inequalities and discrimination among people in society.

She also said that UN intends to work in joint relationship with the Government of Malawi in its development programs and she says that the new UNDAF will focus on three pillars which include peace, inclusion and effective institutions.

However, she said working jointly requires a coherent division of expertise and the pooling of resources saying that working under the UNDAF three pillars would take the integrated approach to address the root causes of underdevelopment in Malawi.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe commended UN for the support which it renders in different sectors in the country.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Malawi, I appreciate the assistance which the UN is rendering to Malawi Government.

“With support from the UN, Malawi has made significant progress in health, agriculture, education, gender and the development effectiveness agenda,” said Gondwe.

He said the new UNDFA which the government has signed will help achieve development aspirations of the people in the country.

