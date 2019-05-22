Malawi singers Tay Grin, Fredokiss fail to win parliamentary seats despite being crowd pullers

Two of Malawi celebrated musicians—Fredokiss (Penjani Kalua) and Tay Grin (Limbani Kalirani)—lost in their parliamentary bids for a seat in the national assembly after flopping despite pulling crowds to their campaign rallies.

Fredokiss, known in the music circles as ‘The Ghetto King’, is son to firebrand politician Kamlepo Kalua while Tay Grin, also known as ‘The Nyau King’, is son to long time Cabinet minister Jean Kalirani.

Results on Wednesday indicated both youthful rappers were not going to carry the day.

Tay Grin faced stiff competition from about 11 others with Alfred Jiya of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the winner.

Another casualty in the area is prominent lawyer Gift Nankhuni.

In Blantyre City South, Kalua lost to Noel Lipipa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who is expected to be announced winner by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC). Lipipa also beat legend footballer Fischer Kondowe.

Kalirani’s mother, Jean, is also said to have lost in Dowa Central—according to results.

