UN, PAC hail peaceful Malawi elections

UN and a quasi-religious organization have hailed Malawi for the peaceful poll process since Malawians cast their vote on Tuesday.

UNDP resident representative in Malawi, Maria Torres, said there had been no major hiccups since the voting on Tuesday.

“There has been no significant disturbances,” she said.

She said it was impressive that Malawians have been patient and calm since the vote casting.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Reverend Felix Chingota said it was impressive that there is a peaceful atmosphere after the highly contentious tripartite election.

“Malawians have shown maturity, they have demonstrated maturity. This is the right direction,” said Chingota.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika said there had been isolated incidents which include allegations that presidential aide Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s son was dishing money to voters at a polling station.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to calm the situation in Nkhata Bay central constituency.

Kaunda has since won the parliamentary seat by a margin of three votes against his contender Ralph Mhone who has since not accepted the results.

