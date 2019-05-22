MCP’s Kunkuyu salutes DPP’s Noel Lipipa for winning BT City South constituency

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign director Moses Kunkuyu has sent congratulatory message to Noel Lipipa for winning the Parliamentary Seat for Blantyre City South Constituency.

The constituency was contested for by among others Kunkuyu himself, footballer Fischer Kondowe, musician Penjani Kalua famously called Fredokiss, Jimmy Banda and Mabvuto Mike Missi.

In his message, Kunkuyu hailed Lipipa for winning what he described as a highly contested race and also wished him well as he begin his journey of serving the people of Blantyre City South Constituency in his capacity as parliamentarian.

“Congratulations are in order to my brother Noel Lipipa for carrying the day in this highly contested Blantyre City South parliamentary race. May the good Lord be with you as you serve the wonderful people of this beautiful constituency” said Kunkuyu on Wednesday.

“It was a good run and kudos should equally go to Fredokiss Penjani Kaluwa, Jimmy Banda and Mavuto Missi for putting up such a determined fight. Comrades Alex Machira, Fisher Kondowe, Licy Kamwendo and Pemphero Mphande your courage was exceptional. God bless you” he added.

He has appealed for the brotherly love to continue flourishing after the elections.

Kunkuyu once served as Minister of Information in 2012 during the People’s Party rule under the leadership of former president Joyce Banda.

