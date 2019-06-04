Malawi skipper apologises for the Zambia loss in Cosafa Cup

Malawi national football team captain, Christopher John Banda, has apologised to football fans for the loss to Zambia’s Chipolopolo boys in the quarter finals of the COSAFA Cup at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The Flames gave away a 2-nil lead and lost in the post match penalties by 4 goals to 2.

The youthful Zambian squad worked hard like dying horses to deny the Flames a semi final spot.

Former Malawi central midfielder, John Maduka, whose position is being manned by John Banda and wears the captain’s arm band, told South African commentator Sizwe Mabena that there is no friendly game when Malawi plays neighbours Zambia and although Malawi was leading at the time he was talking to Sizwe, he expected Zambia to fight hard in order to maintain their superiority over the Malawi team.

Malawi will now meet Comoros on Tuesday in the COSAFA plate semi final.

Captain of the side, John Banda, said things did not go well for the Flames and Malawians should understand and forgive the Malawi squad.

“I cannot blame anybody in particular for the loss. When we win, we win as a team and when we lose, we lose as a team as well.

“We need to forget what happened against Zambia and concentrate on the plate semi final match against Comoros. If we reach the finals of the plate section and take the plate home, Malawians will be happy. Comoros has a good number of players that ply their trade in Europe but we are prepared for the game,” remarked Banda.

The Malawi national team last reached the semi finals of the COSAFA Cup in 2003 and it was the hope of many soccer loving Malawians that they would make it again this year but a shared mistake by left back Precious Sambani and goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe cost Malawi a slot in the semis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :