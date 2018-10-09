Malawi squad arrive in Yaounde ahead of crucial AFCON qualifier against Cameroon

Malawi national football team have safely arrived in Yaounde, Cameroon ahead of Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Indomitable Lions.

According to Football Association of Malawi Competitions and Media Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka who is part of the travelling squad, the team checked in at La Falaise Hotel and went for a light training later on to loosen up.

Zakazaka added that it was raining heavily when they arrived in Yaounde and hope that the rains won’t continue up to Friday.

This is a must win game for the Flames who are third in Group B with three points from two games. Cameroon lead the group with four points, Morocco are second also with three points but have better goal aggregate.

Comoros Islands are 4th with one point they got from their 1-1 draw with Cameroon. Malawi, who lost 0-3 their second match of the group against Morocco last month, got their three points off Comoros at home.

Though they are hosts for the 2019 AFCON, the Indomitable Lions are still very serious with their games in order to stay strong ahead of the finals.

Cameroon were still included in the qualifiers in Group B and all matches of the host team will count leading to three possible scenarios: the group winners qualify for the finals while the runners-up also qualify if they are among the three best runners-up.

If Cameroon as hosts are the winners of the group, the runners-up will automatically qualify to the finals. No other team will be eligible to qualify from this group and if the host team are the runners-up, only the winners of the group will qualify to the finals.

Finally, if the host team are either in 3rd or 4th place, the winners of the group qualify to the finals and the runners-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runner-up.

The Flames have three points which they salvaged at the hands of Comoros while the Indomitable Lions have 4 points after beating Morocco in their first game and drawing with Comoros in their second game. The Flames lost their second game away in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Malawians are eagerly waiting for either an away win or a draw for their team.

Recently, FAM President Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu Manda backed coach Ronny van Gneuden’s poor run of form saying his successes or failures will be measured after the AFCON qualifying campaign.

