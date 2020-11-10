Malawi squad stuck in South Africa finally to leave for Ouagadougou  

The Malawi national football team which was stuck in Johannesburg, South Africa enroute to Burkina Faso for Thursday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Stallions on Thursday will finally leave Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, the team was scheduled to connect to Addis Ababa on Monday and connect to Ouagadougou Tuesday morning via Lome, Togo.

But only six players, including four foreign-based players proceeded to Addis Ababa while 16 players were left behind.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said the challenge has been sorted out and the team will leave Tuesday afternoon, spend a night in Addis Ababa and connect to Burkina Faso Wednesday, just a day before the game.

The team is accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama alongside other delegates including FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu.

Malawi is expected to host Burkina Faso next Monday at the Kamuzu Stadium.

