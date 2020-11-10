Malawi squad stuck in South Africa finally to leave for Ouagadougou  

November 10, 2020 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Malawi national football team  which was stuck in Johannesburg, South Africa enroute to Burkina Faso for Thursday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Stallions on Thursday will finally leave Tuesday afternoon.

Flames were stuck in Johannesburg
FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda: All sorted

Initially, the team was scheduled to connect to Addis Ababa on Monday and connect to Ouagadougou Tuesday morning via Lome, Togo.

But only six players, including four foreign-based players proceeded to Addis Ababa while 16 players were left behind.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said the challenge has been sorted out and the team will leave  Tuesday afternoon, spend a night in Addis Ababa and connect to Burkina Faso Wednesday, just a day before the game.

The team is accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama alongside other delegates including FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu.

Malawi is expected to host Burkina Faso next Monday at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
More dirt in parastatals as multi-million corruption exposed at LL Handling Company: HRDC ask ACB to act 

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has hit again, this time exposing multi-million corrupt activities at state-run Lilongwe Handling Company (LIHACO)....

Close