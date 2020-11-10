More dirt in parastatals as multi-million corruption exposed at LL Handling Company: HRDC ask ACB to act
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has hit again, this time exposing multi-million corrupt activities at state-run Lilongwe Handling Company (LIHACO).
Through its whistle-blower initiative, HRDC says it has received allegations of arbitrary award of several contracts at LIHACO in disregard of public procurement laws and regulations.
In its letter dated 6th November 2020 to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) boss Reyneck Matemba, HRDC chairperson alleges that the CEO, Mr. Alick Kasaila, single handedly, without even advertising, identified a driller/contractor to drill a borehole at LIHACO’s head office at MK17.5 million.
“It is further alleged that the same contractor also drilled a similar borehole at the CEO’s personal house. LIHACO’s Head Office is on rented premises,” said Trapence.
Trapence added that it is also alleged that the borehole was drilled without discussion with the landlord.
“It is also alleged that LIHACO awarded a MK37 million contract for the supply of staff uniforms to the Board Chairperson’s company. It is alleged that the Chairperson Company then supplied substandard uniforms and was eventually paid MK205 million for this contract. It is further alleged that this contract was not advertised and that the Chairperson’s company was not on the list of prequalified suppliers,” he said.
Shockingly, reports indicate that Board Chairperson and the CEO procured iPads worth MK8 million without following procurement procedures.
“It is further alleged that the CEO awarded a MK640 million Ground Service Equipment contract to his personal friend, without following procurement laws and guidelines,” he said.
“It is further alleged that the same friend was awarded a contract to renovate LIHACO head office. It is alleged that this contract too was not advertised. It is further alleged that despite being paid huge sums of money, the contractor has not completed the renovations to date.
“It is further alleged that the CEO awarded a legal services contract to a legal firm belonging to his friend without advertising. The contract is worth MK1.6 million per month. It is further alleged that this contract is open ended. We appeal to ACB to investigate these allegations.”
And the drilling machine is his. Alick is a crooked man and he has been for years with DPP.
LIHACO company inawola iyi, kasaila kukonda kunyenga ma female staff ndi ndalama zakuba, wathetsa mabanja ambiri ama female staff kumeneko. ndipo Company iyiyi even recruitment nde kumakhala chinyengo heavy, atsikana avundukulidwe kaye ma skirt, anyamata akhale akum’mwera a dpp. recruitment ya uyu mumati titani uyu sitiyinvetsa up to date. Kuli phwando ndi kulimbirana ma check-in agent achikazi kumeneku. LIHACO bosses and Malawian airlines captains mukutiwonongera azikazi athu ndithu mupole moto.
Ndalama zonsezo umadya wekha anawo nde kungowagulira ma condom nkuyika mu office kuti adzilimbirana kkkkkkkkkk umudziwe yesu
Alice kasaila is a thieve we all knew that and he needs to be suspended immediately pending investigations. Th guy got th job without any interviews through his brother minister Kasaila in dpp.these people need to be prosecuted ,convicted and banished at Zomba maximum prison for over 15 years.Alick now boasts of being a millionaire coz of these evil practices stealing public resources. Let others learn lessons frm this.
Clear the rubble!
Private many of these state entities.
It won’t stop the corruption, but at least it will not be directly out of the taxpayer pocket.
Why does the government need to own and run an airport services company?
Of course, even when these organisations are privatised they end up being taken over by friends of politicians.
No matter. Nobody likes paying taxes for this kind of filthy business.
Most of these contractors that’s how amadyela kubela pamodzi ndi mabwana most of them don’t bid at all amangoika mu news for formalities.
What a shame. Are we going to see am end to all this rot. Pls give names of all the person’s/friends so we know who they are.
So we really do have a lot of money in Malawi zotikwana tonse eti? Seems only a few individuals are enjoying.