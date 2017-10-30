Malawi star Gabadinho ‘sorry’ over spitting

Malawi international striker and Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango has issued a statement of apology over the spitting incident against aAmaZulu’s Michael Morton in a game in September .

In a statement sent to Premier Soccer League of South Africa, Mhango who was charged with misconduct following an alleged spitting incident on 20 September 2017 at Princess Magogo Stadium, revealed that he met Morton where he apologized for his actions that provoked his reaction.

“At the end of last month, I was involved in an incident that should have not happened in the beautiful game of football. I offended Michael Morton and Amazulu FC. I also disrespected my club, and above all, I disrespected the beautiful game of football. To all, I apologize unequivocally,” reads part of the statement.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets striker was then quick to reveal reasons behind his silence since the incident occurred.

“The spitting incident should not have happened. Because of disciplinary action pending against me by both my club and the PSL, I was advised not to make any statements until such time as these processes were concluded.

“I have taken full responsibility for my actions in both disciplinary processes and now that they have been concluded, I can finally speak publicly about it.

“I have also met with Michael Morton, spoken to him about the incident and offered my heartfelt apologies to him and for provoking his reaction. I apologize to all that I have offended with my actions, and I pray and hope that you will all understand that whilst I was wrong, I am only human, and that you can all forgive me for my actions,” reads the letter.

Mhango is waiting for a verdict from PSL.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :