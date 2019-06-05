Malawi star Gerald Phiri Jnr attracts Premier Soccer League scouts in South Africa

Malawi have looked impressive at this year’s COSAFA Cup and one of their stand-out players have since invited interest in his services.

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Gerald Phiri Jr, who is currently joint-top goal scorer at the ongoing regional showpiece in Durban, has been instrumantal in The Flames reaching the Plate final.

Malawi are set to come face-to-face with South Africa in Friday’s fifth-place playoff, after they beat Comoros 2-1 in the Plate semi-final on Tuesday evening.

They are unbeaten in regulation time of their five games played at the tournament thus far, after being bundled out of the Cup in a penalty shootout by Zambia on Sunday.

Phiri has netted three times thus far, leading the scoring charts alongside national and former club teammate Gabadinho Mhango and Mauritius Ahley Nazira.

The 25-year-old has since won over some PSL club scouts at the tournament, amongst which are said to be two of SA’s ‘big three’ that have sounded him out.

He is currently a free agent after completing a short-term deal at First Division side Ajax Cape Town, and has previously also been on the books of now defunct Platinum Stars.

