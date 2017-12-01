Malawi star to play in Newcastle: LaureenNgwira remain in England after series

Shooter-cum-defender Laureen Ngwira, who was identified by former Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda to understudy Australia-based star Mwawi Kumwenda, has remained in England after the Vitality Netball International Series as a netball club has sought for her services.
Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) General Secretary, Carol Bapu, confirmed that Ngwira did not travel with the rest of the Queens squad back home on Thursday.
“Laurene Ngwira is left behind as she will be with a club,” she said.
When contacted for comment, Ngwira said she indeed is joining a team in Newcastle called Team Northumbria which plays in the Vitality Netball Superleague.
“I will be with the team until December when am expected to go to Malawi,” she said.
This is the second time that Ngwira is attached to an English club. In September, Ngwira featured for for Hertfordshire Mavericks during a day-long British Fast5 All-Stars Tournament.
Ngwira together with compatriot Sharo Kaiche featured for the team as All-Star guests whereas Malawi Queens coach Mary Waya, was engaged as Mavericks’ shooters’ coach.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Congratulations. The more stars exposed to other leagues, the better the quality of our game at home will become.
Talent speaks for its self. Way to go. Fly our flag very high.
Koma inu musandisekese mwaganiza bwanji kkkkkkkk Mpaka quota system zomwezi Northerners ndikawawa mzidziwa mwawonatu.
Foolish thinking Nkhwalala, why can’t you train net ballers from other regions ad well if you want them to play abroad.
Sorry I’m not from north but skills makes things possible all the time.lets congratulate her.
We need quota system in this country, Why is that only northeners are playing abroad ??
kkkkk olimbana ndi ife apse mtima
Talent. Skill. Hard work. Discipline. Besides height also plays a part in netball. Simple. The British mostly use merit when selecting successful candidates. Someone may have been grading Laureen Ngwira during her playing. She made the grade. Hence being picked up. Saenda advised her to understudy Mwawi Kumwenda who he used a role model. Hopefully, the likes of Thandi Galeta will make the grade. Quota system is just a barrier to a successful candidate. It conflicts with merit as it dwells heavily on one’s ethnic identity and overlooks at one’s score which is not the case with the former.