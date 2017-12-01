Mwawi delighted with England award as player of the test series

Malawi Queens shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has expressed her delight at being named the Best Player of the Vitality Netball International Series.

“It’s a great honour and I am glad for this,” Kumwenda who plays in Australia said.

The player’s manager Hlupi Chalamba also offered her congratulations.

“Congratulations Sis!! I am always proud of you!!!!. Well done our Queens for the gallant fight! Our Queens Our Pride,” she wrote on Facebook.

Malawi Queens have since returned home after concluding the three-game series against hosts England with a narrow 60-62 defeat on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Before the defeat in the final match, the Queens also lost to England 60-66 in the first series on Friday and 53-61 on Sunday In London.

But coach Mary Waya told BBC Radio that despite the losses, the team had gained a lot from the series ahead of Commowealth Games.

