Mwawi delighted with England award as player of the test series

December 1, 2017 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Malawi Queens shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has expressed her delight at being  named the Best Player of the Vitality Netball International Series.

Mwawi: Named player of the series

“It’s a great honour and I am glad for this,” Kumwenda who plays in Australia said.

The player’s manager Hlupi Chalamba also offered her congratulations.

“Congratulations Sis!! I am always proud of you!!!!. Well done our Queens for the gallant fight! Our Queens Our Pride,” she wrote on Facebook.

Malawi Queens have since returned home after concluding the three-game series against hosts England with a narrow 60-62 defeat on Wednesday in Birmingham.

Before the defeat in the final match, the Queens also lost to England 60-66 in the first series on Friday and 53-61 on Sunday In London.

But coach Mary Waya told BBC Radio that despite the losses, the team had gained a lot from the series ahead of  Commowealth Games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Mwawi delighted with England award as player of the test series"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
hambakahle kamdidi
Guest
hambakahle kamdidi

Thats my cousin…..always winning award!!! Congratulations!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes 5 seconds ago
jonson
Guest
jonson

This is great and commendable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes 9 seconds ago
simeon
Guest
simeon

I’m proud of you Mwawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes 51 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

More From Nyasatimes