Malawi star power Gaba fires Orlando Pirates up to 2nd in PSL

February 2, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

South Africa-based red-hot  Malawian striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango was hero of the day again  as Orlando Pirates dislodged  Mamelodi Sundowns on the  second spot in the Absa Premiership with a 2-1 win over Chippa United on Saturday.

Gaba keeps banging the goals in.

In a match monitored on Digital Satellite Television’s (Dstv) SuperSport channel, Mhango fired the opener from the penalty spot following a foul on Maela by Gregory Damons.

The Malawian talisman  was not done as he collected a loose ball in the area to turn to fire past Mothwa to take his tally to 14 league goals for the season  in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) to proudly sit pretty at the summit of the leading scorers’ chart..

Heroic goalkeeping from Sundowns goalkeper denied Mhango a hat-trick from point-blank range a little later following a through ball from Thembinkosi Lorch, as the Buccaneers grabbed a fifth straight win

