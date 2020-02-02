Suspect wanted for robbery arrested on police roadblock, found with pistol

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Malawi police in Nkhotakota for possessing a pistol and six live bullets.

Nkhotakota police publicist, Paul Mwalimwe, who identified the suspect as Richard Banda told Nyasa Times that the suspect was arrested at Kaombe police roadblock in the district.

Mwalimwe further said that Banda hails from Chiyachang’ombe village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Timbiri in Nkhatabay district.

“Actually the suspect is also linked to a number of crimes, including a robbery of K3.4 million from an Indian national in Nkhatabay recently,” said Mwalimwe.

He added: “The suspect was found with a pistol which we confiscated from him at the roadblock and then we recovered the six live bullets at his house.”

According to the police publicist, the suspect has been charged with robbery and illegal possession of a fire arm, and is expected to appear before court soon.

