Malawi state TV MBC use obscene words on VP Chilima:

The state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has stooped so low that the television has been shamed by the public who finances it with its tax funds after it used ‘obscene’ words on Vice President Saulos Chilima during its 7pm news bulletin on Monday May 11 2020.

The station was seeking reaction from people on Chilima’s remarks that former president Bakili Muluzi is threatening his life for saying that the country does not belong to two families of the Muluzis and Mutharikas.

Ironically, the MBC reporter running the story, Henry Haukeya, was employed by Muluzi at his private Joy TV allowed obscene, indecent and profane words on the news bulleting against Chilima.

“Always umalankhula zopanda nzeru m******* ako Chilima,” wrote one Justice Henderson on MBC TV Facebook page which was broadcast live without editing.

This has shocked many people some describing the station as being ‘low and sad’.

However, to the reporters at MBC TV this is seen as good work so that they are in good books with governing party officials for favours.

Many people on social media have bashed MBC TV for such a gaffe.

Chilima was reinstated as Vice President after the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court nullified the May 2019 presidential elections.

