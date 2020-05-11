Malawi state TV MBC use obscene words on VP Chilima:
The state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has stooped so low that the television has been shamed by the public who finances it with its tax funds after it used ‘obscene’ words on Vice President Saulos Chilima during its 7pm news bulletin on Monday May 11 2020.
The station was seeking reaction from people on Chilima’s remarks that former president Bakili Muluzi is threatening his life for saying that the country does not belong to two families of the Muluzis and Mutharikas.
Ironically, the MBC reporter running the story, Henry Haukeya, was employed by Muluzi at his private Joy TV allowed obscene, indecent and profane words on the news bulleting against Chilima.
“Always umalankhula zopanda nzeru m******* ako Chilima,” wrote one Justice Henderson on MBC TV Facebook page which was broadcast live without editing.
This has shocked many people some describing the station as being ‘low and sad’.
However, to the reporters at MBC TV this is seen as good work so that they are in good books with governing party officials for favours.
Many people on social media have bashed MBC TV for such a gaffe.
Chilima was reinstated as Vice President after the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court nullified the May 2019 presidential elections.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
osadanda mbc inatha kale.
skc is preaching peace. Osabwezera he keep saying this.
nde ma cadet olandila 10 million kwaca kuti azicita intimidate anthu. eeeee cauta akati akanthe munthu nde umangodzidzimuka wekha kuthawa shadow yako yomwe
Payback time is coming soon. Good thing is that the incoming administration does not believe in revenge because it knows people at MBC are blackmailed to behave the way they do for fear of losing jobs. However for an individual to go out of the way and defame someone is a different thing altogether and such a person will eventually be answerable.
We’re a sick nation
Imagine 7pm should be prime time for all family members to watch news on the tv channel of their choice,now a family chooses to watch mbc tv with all members of the family including children, and they see this on their screen,wht message are you giving those children?
Macra thank you for not censoring this for we all know where you stand,you censored Ufulu radio for interviewing a fake covid 19 patient,
But this is ok with you macra,infact do it again tomorrow until we vote,
You just increased Chilima’s popularity. Shame
MACRA???
Thats the DPP, no code, no honour, anything goes. Am sure APM is very proud of this act, only thing better in his mind was his ordering of the rape of those little girls in Nsundwe by his cadet police.
To MBC TV,all employees at this station should understand that Chilima is a Vice President of Malawi.Have you asked yourself this question,why has God allowed that Chilima should be reinstated as the Vice President.There was a reason.Zinthu zisintha, mudzangoluzanazo ntchito zanu, kubwera new people soon kumeneko.Becareful with words you use.There is time for winning and losing under the earth.If DPP has never tested how painful it is to lose , July 02 is the day.Whatever DPP and UDF alliance will do, you will still lose. The support you think you have in South malawi will be another nyekhwe for you… Read more »
Zachisoni a malawi MBC TV yaboma