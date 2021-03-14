Malawi sticks to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite ‘Kuumisa Magazi’ reports
Government says it is sticking to the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca jab because it is safe Covid-19 vaccine based on recommendations from scientists despite European countries – including Denmark, Norway, Austria, Italy and Iceland – have suspended it after reports of blood clots [Kuumisa Magazi] in vaccinated people.
Malawi launched its vaccine administration on Thursday, when President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima led several political, security, diplomatic and religious dignitaries in getting the first jabs.
Recent international reports suggest that Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the rollout of the vaccine, while Italy and Austria have stopped using a certain batch as a precaution.
Last month, South African authorities suspended the vaccine following a study that doubted the serum’s efficacy on the Covid variant that originated there.
Information Minister and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said the vaccine is safe and Malawians should not have any fears in taking the jab.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is advising countries to continue using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine despite health fears.
WHO Spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing on Friday that there was no link between the jab and developing blood clots.
She insists that the AstraZeneca vaccine is excellent and safe.
We are tired of marketing these vaccines, let those who want to take it do so, and those who don’t want to take it don’t, simple. Moreover eating fruits and vegetables and boosting immunity is the best way to combat covid. Ask yourselves, why people from the rural village are not dying from covid? Fill your bodies with toxins from Astra zaneca at your own risk. Governments wasting money for mahala.
As if poor Malawi has any choice hahaha. Tiyeni tidalire Yehova basi.
Mphawi atani abale, kubwila zi vaccine zopanda ncito or even with harmful side effects which will only be known in the long run
Do you expect the Malawi government to halt the vaccine roll out? Zothandizidwazo? Chakwera told the nation that he would engage our local scientists to evaluate and determine the vaccine safety before given to people. Zimenezo zachitika? Whatever this pastor says ndi bodza lokhalokha.
Tiyeni nazoni ife tikuonera
Don’t expect a smooth ride when it comes to drugs. Ask those who take BP medications. Some trigger diabetes and some insomnia. Some people taking ARVs don’t take bactrim because they are allergic to surphur. People should know that there politics involved in the vaccines. Sputnik is not being promoted because it’s Russian. The EU has doubts about AstraZaneca because it’s from the UK while PfizerBioNtech is connected to the Germans. The EU countries prefer one from Germany. BioNtech is a Germany pharmaceutical company. Johnson Johnson vaccine is from Belgium. It’s a fight for markets.
Well said👏👏!! The UK who are ahead than the whole of the EU has vaccinated over 10 million with AstraZeneca with no issues reported.