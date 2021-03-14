Malawi sticks to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite ‘Kuumisa Magazi’ reports

Government says it is sticking to the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca jab because it is safe Covid-19 vaccine based on recommendations from scientists despite European countries – including Denmark, Norway, Austria, Italy and Iceland – have suspended it after reports of blood clots [Kuumisa Magazi] in vaccinated people.

Malawi launched its vaccine administration on Thursday, when President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima led several political, security, diplomatic and religious dignitaries in getting the first jabs.

Recent international reports suggest that Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the rollout of the vaccine, while Italy and Austria have stopped using a certain batch as a precaution.

Last month, South African authorities suspended the vaccine following a study that doubted the serum’s efficacy on the Covid variant that originated there.

Information Minister and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said the vaccine is safe and Malawians should not have any fears in taking the jab.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is advising countries to continue using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine despite health fears.

WHO Spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing on Friday that there was no link between the jab and developing blood clots.

She insists that the AstraZeneca vaccine is excellent and safe.

