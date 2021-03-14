Govt closes Bingu Stadium as Covid-19 field hospital as cases decrease
Government is closing down Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as Covid-19 field hospital.
In a memo signed by Kate Longwe for secretary for Health, the decision to decommission the stadium as a covid-19 field hospital has been arrived at because of decreasing number of Covid-19 cases.
“As you are aware, the cases of Covid-19 and admissions are decreasing. Following this downward trend, the Kamuzu central hospital management is considering moving back the Covid-19 patients to KCH,” says the memo.
The hospital management has since invited stakeholders for a meeting to discuss the decommissioning of the stadium as a Covid-19 field hospital.
The meeting will take place this coming Wednesday.
However, a UK-based Malawian medical doctor Thandie Hara has advised the government to be cautious on the matter.
Writing on her Facebook wall, Dr. Hara says Kenya has officially declared a third wave while France is on the verge of it and Italy has started some lockdowns and Brazil is in a deep turmoil of ravaging disease.
“Please Malawi, don’t take your eyes off the ball. Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it will not go away for a very long time,” she says.
She said the health system should use the breather for more planning rather than relaxing.
After first wave we relaxed, then boom second wave hit us severely. This time around we want to repeat the same alas we will be severely hit by third wave. Politician are in this, they are busy conducting campaign rallies with huge crowds, are we really serious as a nation. Greedy people, politicians
Does anyone know how many patients were admitted to the field hospital?