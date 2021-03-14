Govt closes Bingu Stadium as Covid-19 field hospital as cases decrease

Government is closing down Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as Covid-19 field hospital.

In a memo signed by Kate Longwe for secretary for Health, the decision to decommission the stadium as a covid-19 field hospital has been arrived at because of decreasing number of Covid-19 cases.

“As you are aware, the cases of Covid-19 and admissions are decreasing. Following this downward trend, the Kamuzu central hospital management is considering moving back the Covid-19 patients to KCH,” says the memo.

The hospital management has since invited stakeholders for a meeting to discuss the decommissioning of the stadium as a Covid-19 field hospital.

The meeting will take place this coming Wednesday.

However, a UK-based Malawian medical doctor Thandie Hara has advised the government to be cautious on the matter.

Writing on her Facebook wall, Dr. Hara says Kenya has officially declared a third wave while France is on the verge of it and Italy has started some lockdowns and Brazil is in a deep turmoil of ravaging disease.

“Please Malawi, don’t take your eyes off the ball. Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it will not go away for a very long time,” she says.

She said the health system should use the breather for more planning rather than relaxing.

