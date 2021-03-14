MEC tells Mulanje chiefs told not to impose candidates

Chiefs in Mulanje have been advised not to impose candidates on their subjects for the Chitakale Ward by-election slated for March 30 2021.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) director for media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said this on Saturday during an orientation meeting with the chiefs at Lauderdale Primary School on their roles to contribute to a successful election process.

Said Mwafulirwa: “As leaders, you (chiefs) have to mobilise people to come out in large numbers to vote for the councillor of their choice. Give equal chances to the candidates to campaign in your areas. You may be at any political rally to highlight the importance of the election, but not imposing or campaigning for anyone.”

He said the local government election is crucial as the elected councillor plays a pivotal role to bring development projects to the area.

In an interview, Group Village Head (GVH) Njedza commended MEC for the guidance.

“We will promote multiparty democracy. The information is timely and we will ensure people are free to choose the leader they want,” he said.

The commission will hold the election to fill a vacant position of the ward’s councillor following the death of Owen Kampira in January 2021.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM Party have Aaron Chitsulo, Richard Mulingano and Foster Phiri as torchbearers for the position, respectively.

