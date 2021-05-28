Malawi still friend of both Israel and Palestine – Chakwera

The Republic of Malawi is friend to both Israel and Palestine despite huge misunderstandings between the two neighbouring countries, President Chakwera has said.

The two middle-east nations are in a sour relationship and recently there was exchange of fire between armies of the nations which saw Israel demolishing a building that housed Aljazeera Television Station with hundreds of people dying in the process.

Responding to a question in the Malawi Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, President Chakwera said the country follows laws that foster unity and not discrimination. He therefore said Malawi continues to be a friend of both nations.

Some political analysts have however argued that Chakwera’s response was not sufficient.

“His response leaves a lot to be desired. He did not tackle the issue with the importance it deserved in that August House. At least he should have highlighted Malawi’s stand on the fact that Palestine families are having more of their rights violated as some civilians die and others rendered homeless because of the fighting,” said one analyst who did not want to be named.

Israel and Hamas militants ceased fire a week ago after a series of fire exchange.

A few months after ascending to power, President Chakwera announced that he would initiate diplomatic ties with Israel to have a Malawian diplomat in Jerusalem, an idea which many political commentators argued was not important for now.

