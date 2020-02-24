Malawi Sunbird Hotels unveils new conference rooms

Malawi’s leading hospitality company Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has promised to continue being committed in valuing the exiting relationship and respecting the needs of the clients all the time in order to promote tourism management in the country.

Sunbird Malawi chief executive officer Yusuf Olela made the remarks when the company was unveiling the newly constructed magnificent Soche International Conference Centre (SICC) in Blantyre where the company also invited all the Decision Makers for a special cocktail.

Speaking last Thursday Olela said the event was mainly organised to give opportunity to the clients to appreciate the international conference centre facilities and thank the decision makers for being supportive in bringing good ideas and feedbacks on how the company can maintain as well as improve the good services which it always offers to the clients.

“We have reached this far because of our customers who are very helpful all the time and wants to see us to continue leading when it comes to issues to do with hotels and resorts. We really value their presets and this is why we invited to come and appreciate the new face of Blantyre Sunbird Mount Soche because they also contributed with their ideas.

“As a company we are very much excited to fulfil our dream of building these new infrastructures which are of international standard because for a long time Malawi has been lacking a larger magnificent conference centres like what we have built now and it is the largest one in the southern region of Malawi with a capacity 600-800,” said Olela.

In an interview one of the decision makers Beyani Munthali who is also the CEO for Tea Association of Malawi commended Sunbird management for expanding conference facilities which he said it will contributes to employment and trade.

“This is a good development because these facilities will be playing a bigger role as it will help companies to be using the conferences when hosting their international visitors or other big meetings,” said Munthali.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :