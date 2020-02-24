Malawi Sunbird Hotels unveils new conference rooms

February 24, 2020 Chipambano Mbewe -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi’s leading hospitality company Sunbird Hotels and Resorts  has promised to continue being committed in valuing  the exiting relationship and respecting the needs of the clients all the time in order to promote  tourism management  in the country.

Sunbird Malawi chief executive officer Yusuf Olela

Sunbird Malawi chief executive officer Yusuf Olela  made the remarks when the company was unveiling the newly constructed magnificent Soche International Conference Centre (SICC) in Blantyre where the company also invited  all the Decision Makers for a special cocktail.

Speaking last Thursday Olela said the event was mainly organised to give opportunity to the clients to appreciate the  international conference centre facilities  and thank the decision makers for  being supportive in bringing good ideas and feedbacks on how the company can maintain as well as improve the good services which it always offers to the clients.

“We have reached this far because of our customers who are very helpful all the time and wants to see us to continue leading when it comes to issues to do with hotels and resorts. We really value their presets and this is why we invited to come and appreciate the new face of Blantyre Sunbird Mount Soche because they also contributed with their ideas.

“As a company we are very much excited to fulfil our dream of   building these new infrastructures  which are of international standard because for a long time Malawi has been lacking a larger magnificent conference centres like what we have built now and it is the largest one in the southern region of Malawi with a capacity 600-800,” said Olela.

In an interview one of the decision makers Beyani Munthali who is also the CEO for Tea Association of Malawi commended Sunbird management  for expanding conference facilities which he said it will contributes to employment and trade.

“This is a good development because these facilities will be playing a bigger role  as it will help companies to be using the conferences when hosting their international visitors or other big meetings,” said Munthali.

