Bendulo, Suleman and Lackson on MCP campaign trail

Three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) key witnesses during the presidential petition case, Peter Lackson, Anthony Bendulo, and Daudi Suleman are on a country wide tour campaigning for the party ahead of fresh elections which Constitution Court sanctioned after nullifying the May last year’s presidential elections.

The three have already toured north and central region and they will now be heading southern and eastern region.

On Sunday, the trio were in Nkhoma Campus which has CCAP synod, Nursing College, Hospital and other facilities where they addressed a public rally.

The trio urged MCP youths to take part in all processes during the forthcoming fresh polls so that they are able to vote.

They urged the youths to go and vote in their large numbers for Dr Lazarus Chakwera saying with his Super High-Five is the only hope for Malawi.

The trio are moving under the banner of Kokoliko Movement.

“We have done public lectures in Mzuzu University, Bunda College, Malawi Assemblies of God and Nkhoma Nursing College. We have also done public awareness at Dowa Ngala Constituency in Madisi, Dowa Boma, Mitundu,” said Bendulo.

Bendulo said “As youths we are out to tell young people that MCP is the party that recognises the youths the development agenda of this country and for this nation to change and develop its only Chakwera with his Super H5 strategy.”

He said the election case generated alot of public interest hence their visit in different places.

