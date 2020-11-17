Malawi Super League fixtures 2020-21: Bullets begin title defence against Eagles

November 17, 2020 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets will kick off the defence of their TNM Super League  title in a mouthwatering clash against  FISD cup winners Blue Eagles  at the Kamuzu Stadium  in Blantyre according to the released fixtures .

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets

Elsewhere over the weekend of  Sunday 29 November 2020 – the delayed start due to the ongoing adaptation to coronavirus –  Mighty Wanderers visit Mzuzu Warriors and Ntopwa meet Moyale.

There will be an explosive capital city debry between Civil Service and  Silver Strikers- this fixture  may be changed.

Red Lions and Mafco FC, who are both, returning to the elite league for the first time since their relegation in 2018 face each other in the opener at the Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota.

Elsewhere, rookies Ekwendeni Hammers activates a new lease of life in the elite football with a home assignment against Kamuzu Barracks.

With the season starting in November end due to the enforced delay of the previous one, the 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to run through to Monday 15 March 2021.

FIRST ROUND TNM SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

28-Nov-20 Karonga United vs Chitipa United @ Karonga

28-Nov-20 Ekwendeni Hammers vs Kamuzu @Barracks Mzuzu

28-Nov-20 MAFCO F.C vs Red Lions @Chitowe

28-Nov-20 Tigers F.C  vs T N Stars @Chiwembe

SUNDAY

29-Nov-20 Mzuzu Warriors vs Be Forward Wanderers @ Mzuzu

29-Nov-20 Civil Service F.C vs Silver Strikers TBA

29-Nov-20 Ntopwa F.C vs Moyale  @ Chiwembe

