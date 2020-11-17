Malawi Super League fixtures 2020-21: Bullets begin title defence against Eagles

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets will kick off the defence of their TNM Super League title in a mouthwatering clash against FISD cup winners Blue Eagles at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre according to the released fixtures .

Elsewhere over the weekend of Sunday 29 November 2020 – the delayed start due to the ongoing adaptation to coronavirus – Mighty Wanderers visit Mzuzu Warriors and Ntopwa meet Moyale.

There will be an explosive capital city debry between Civil Service and Silver Strikers- this fixture may be changed.

Red Lions and Mafco FC, who are both, returning to the elite league for the first time since their relegation in 2018 face each other in the opener at the Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota.

Elsewhere, rookies Ekwendeni Hammers activates a new lease of life in the elite football with a home assignment against Kamuzu Barracks.

With the season starting in November end due to the enforced delay of the previous one, the 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to run through to Monday 15 March 2021.

FIRST ROUND TNM SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

28-Nov-20 Karonga United vs Chitipa United @ Karonga

28-Nov-20 Ekwendeni Hammers vs Kamuzu @Barracks Mzuzu

28-Nov-20 MAFCO F.C vs Red Lions @Chitowe

28-Nov-20 Tigers F.C vs T N Stars @Chiwembe

SUNDAY

29-Nov-20 Mzuzu Warriors vs Be Forward Wanderers @ Mzuzu

29-Nov-20 Civil Service F.C vs Silver Strikers TBA

29-Nov-20 Ntopwa F.C vs Moyale @ Chiwembe

