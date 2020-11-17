South Africa govt twisting facts on Bushiri’s 5 passports: ‘They are old, full ones’
In its attempt to keep damning Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa government has taken a shocking turn of even making issues where there is none.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister told the rainbow nation that Bushiri and his wife have dfive different passports all issued in Malawi and none in South Africa.
However, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo laughed off the minister’s statement saying it only reveals how much the South Africa government is trying to blow storm from a cup of tea.
“We all know Prophet Bushiri is a regular traveller by the nature of his job and a global preacher. The passports they are talking about are the full ones and his only recent one is the diplomatic passport that he was using. The rest are full and old ones. When they demanded his documents, he submitted all of them even the full ones. So whats the issues there?” he told Nyasa Times.
Nyondo added that all this just confirms how desperate the South African government is to daint Prophet Bushiri’s image, confirming his well stated fears that he won’t have a fair trial.
While admitting that South Africa has porous borders, Motsoaledi also said it’s surprising how Bushiri left the country because there are no records in any of their borders of his passports.
But Motsoaledi said they will track the Bushiris’ passport numbers to check their movements. According to Motsoaledi, the last time Bushiri and his wife used a South African border was in January 2019.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
If from jan 2019 to nov 2020 he didn’t use his passport, are you telling us that he filled 4 passports in the past? @nyondo shutup
SA govt is fighting a losing battle and they know it. three days now they have not yet send extradition notice to Malawi. because they know they breached diplomatic laws by arresting bushiri and keeping him in prison for 2 weeks without telling malawi. they regarded Bushiri as an orphan. meanwhile malawian lawyers and chatham accolades judges are waiting them. bushiri will have a last laugh
These Bushiri folks are taking us for fools. “Full” passports get CANCELLED before getting new passports. Are we to believe the whole minister of Home Affairs would be referring to cancelled passports in this case? Between him and the crooked Bushiri, I know exactly who is lying.
why creatng false stories now mmmmmmmmmmmmm
How do you know they are false stories yet you are not even there
Anyway. A prophet is on the run. He will be on the run for a very long time.
Twisting facts or not, the guy is a THIEVE, A CROOK, AND A FROUD and need to be behind bars with all his accomplices.
What kind of English is this. If you don’t have anything to comment on better keep quiet rather than exposing your mediocrity
Useless Mangochi Kabwafu, all what you are saying not proven in a court of Law.