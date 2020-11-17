South Africa govt twisting facts on Bushiri’s 5 passports: ‘They are old, full ones’

In its attempt to keep damning Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South Africa government has taken a shocking turn of even making issues where there is none.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister told the rainbow nation that Bushiri and his wife have dfive different passports all issued in Malawi and none in South Africa.

However, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo laughed off the minister’s statement saying it only reveals how much the South Africa government is trying to blow storm from a cup of tea.

“We all know Prophet Bushiri is a regular traveller by the nature of his job and a global preacher. The passports they are talking about are the full ones and his only recent one is the diplomatic passport that he was using. The rest are full and old ones. When they demanded his documents, he submitted all of them even the full ones. So whats the issues there?” he told Nyasa Times.

Nyondo added that all this just confirms how desperate the South African government is to daint Prophet Bushiri’s image, confirming his well stated fears that he won’t have a fair trial.

While admitting that South Africa has porous borders, Motsoaledi also said it’s surprising how Bushiri left the country because there are no records in any of their borders of his passports.

But Motsoaledi said they will track the Bushiris’ passport numbers to check their movements. According to Motsoaledi, the last time Bushiri and his wife used a South African border was in January 2019.

