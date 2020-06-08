Malawi Supreme Court judge defends reappointment of 2 MEC commissioners: Kunje, Mathanga
The upfront talking judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Dunstain Mwaungulu has defended the re-appointment of two Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners, saying it is good for continuity.
President Peter Mutharika on Sunday retained his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) representatives Jean Mathanga and Angelina Kunje from immediate past cohort declared incompetent by the court and parliament for the botched 2019 elections.
But Justice Mwaungulu writing on his Facebook wall argued that the reappointment means that the political parties that nominated them are still confident in them.
“But the reappointment of the two is good for others reasons. Continuity, induction, efficacy and effectiveness,” he said.
On concerns that Mutharika has erred in making the reappointments in view that the two are part of the embattled previoys commission found to be incompetent by the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and parliament, Mwaungulu said the court went overboard to determine competence of commissioners a matter not raised formally and on which commissioners had not been given to defend themselves.
“The commissioners were not part of the proceedings; the Electoral Commission was. The commissioners could not defend themselves since they were not sued,” said Mwaungulu, a well-experienced, affable and, at times, widely seen as a controversial judge,
The new chairperson of the commission is respectable High Court judge Chifundo Kachale.
God bless the land of Malawi.
This judge is another DPP cadet in the judiciary luck that he is not among the MEC commissioners.
The fact remains that citizens shall cast their votes in large number, for change… New commissioners or old, the will of the people is to be respected. God bless mother Malawi, let it be a land of peace
Ivo papo! ma judge ghauchindere nganandi ku malawi. Wanguwa nkhu nyengo yose iyi kuti uzayowoye mwahuno kuti the court errored on this.
koma kwaine palibe cholakwika chifukwa akakhala onse ma new comers azasowa poyambira komanso nkosavuta kuwasokoneza akhoza kusiya office upside down angafunse ndani poti onse achoka apo mr prezident good job
Even if cadets filled all the posts in the commission, it would make no difference to the fact that APM and DPP is losing this election. Its now impossible even to cheat.
Beautiful judge mwaungulu🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thanks for enlightening us, the learned judge…..kwachuluka anthu “otsata” malamulo kunjaku..ena ndi ma legal expert amalamulo khumi koma akulowela za malamulo adziko.