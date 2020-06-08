Chakwera says ready to be Malawi president and fight corruption

Tonse Alliance torchbearer in the forthcoming fresh Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, has said he is ready to usher in the change Malawi needs among others to genuinely fight corruption, end nepotism and impunity – which he accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government of perpetuating the vices.

Chakwera was speaking at Chinkhoma in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu on Sunday during a campaign rally before a record crowd.

He said corruption has crippled the country’s development and he vowed to steer a strong campaign to combat the vice if ushered into power in the fresh presidential poll.

The former president of Assemblies of God Church in Malawi said the nation need to cultivate a culture of integrity, saying “social and economic development is held back by corruption.”

He said: “I will aggressively attack corruption.”

Chakwera said his government would fight corruption in all its forms with commitment and vigour.

“We need to deal with corruption, to have greater transparency, greater accountability,” he said.

He said the public had lost confidence in the fight against corruption and the MCP government would restore that.

Chakwera said his administration will also promote good governance through strengthening the governance institutions and ensuring strict accountability.

He pointed out that that corruption has destroyed Malawi, costing the public good service delivery in health, education, agriculture and infrastructure development sectors.

