Malawi opposition initiated violence, now reaping what they sowed– Dausi

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi is in the news for making comments that the opposition parties crying foul now for escalating political violence were responsible for the radicalisation of youth during the post May 21 2019 Tripartite elections protests and they are harvesting what they sowed.

Dausi, who is also spokesperson of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has been backed on his remarks President Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, according to quotes reported in the country’s leading daily, The Nation.

Said Dausi:“Are they [opposition] not the ones who killed a police officer at Msundwe in Lilongwe? Are they not the people that torched houses and buildings in Mzuzu, Karonga and many other places?

“Are they not the ones who dressed in berets written Osaopa? [Don’t be afraid].

“They are the ones behind the radicalisation of youth and we are now just harvesting the seeds of what they sow.

“We [DPP] are a peaceful people and we have not fought back after being attacked several times. It is very illogical, wrong to say that we are perpetrating violence.”

While President Mutharika’s spokesperson Kalilani said opposition parties alongside its partner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised post-election demonstrations that at times turned violent with DPP members on the receiving end.

“The opposition politicians praised the violent demonstrations as successful and those perpetrating the violence as heroes and freedom fighters. Since then, President Mutharika has been condemning the violence and called upon the opposition leadership to show leadership, they ignored him, they kept quite.

“Today, they violence they initiated and nurtured is turning full circle and they would like to blame the President for it? They are being hypocritical. They are not sincere.”

In its extended coverage, the daily’s editorial comment branded remarks by Dausi and Kalilani as “irresponsible and insensitive.”

The paper said the minister should know that such “reckless and purely partisan remarks” can send wrong signals to some overzealous police officers who may overreact or indeed choose to be casual in handling cases of violence, thereby putting lives at stake.

“National security should not be compromised at the expense of partisan political interests. What binds Malawians as a people is far much greater than what divides them, including political affiliation,” the paper said.

Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential election after both the Constitutional Court on February 3 and Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 2020 found that the May 21 2019 elections had serious irregularities.

