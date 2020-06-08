Malawi opposition initiated violence, now reaping what they sowed– Dausi
Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi is in the news for making comments that the opposition parties crying foul now for escalating political violence were responsible for the radicalisation of youth during the post May 21 2019 Tripartite elections protests and they are harvesting what they sowed.
Dausi, who is also spokesperson of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has been backed on his remarks President Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, according to quotes reported in the country’s leading daily, The Nation.
Said Dausi:“Are they [opposition] not the ones who killed a police officer at Msundwe in Lilongwe? Are they not the people that torched houses and buildings in Mzuzu, Karonga and many other places?
“Are they not the ones who dressed in berets written Osaopa? [Don’t be afraid].
“They are the ones behind the radicalisation of youth and we are now just harvesting the seeds of what they sow.
“We [DPP] are a peaceful people and we have not fought back after being attacked several times. It is very illogical, wrong to say that we are perpetrating violence.”
While President Mutharika’s spokesperson Kalilani said opposition parties alongside its partner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised post-election demonstrations that at times turned violent with DPP members on the receiving end.
“The opposition politicians praised the violent demonstrations as successful and those perpetrating the violence as heroes and freedom fighters. Since then, President Mutharika has been condemning the violence and called upon the opposition leadership to show leadership, they ignored him, they kept quite.
“Today, they violence they initiated and nurtured is turning full circle and they would like to blame the President for it? They are being hypocritical. They are not sincere.”
In its extended coverage, the daily’s editorial comment branded remarks by Dausi and Kalilani as “irresponsible and insensitive.”
The paper said the minister should know that such “reckless and purely partisan remarks” can send wrong signals to some overzealous police officers who may overreact or indeed choose to be casual in handling cases of violence, thereby putting lives at stake.
“National security should not be compromised at the expense of partisan political interests. What binds Malawians as a people is far much greater than what divides them, including political affiliation,” the paper said.
Malawi is heading for the fresh presidential election after both the Constitutional Court on February 3 and Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 2020 found that the May 21 2019 elections had serious irregularities.
Dausi, have you forgotten your saying “Two wrongs do not make right”
IF THE PRESIDENT DOES NOT WANT TO COMPAIGN FOR HIS JOB why Vote for him.
Ministers including Minister of Energy Running Mate Atupele compaigning BECAUSE they FEAR loosing THEIR
jobs and Promising LIES….
WHY waste YOUR VOTE on a Dead President WHO has run out of Ideas who just wishes to remain in State House… WE NEED A LEADER WHO will COME to HIS PEOPLE and ask for a Vote.
VOTE a NEW ERA of GOVERNMENT,..be part of CHANGE
It’s a shame that Chilima, Mtambo and Chakwera can today stand tall condenming violence. Is only violence when it is unleashed on opposition and it’s not when it is the rolling who have faced it. For 9 months Malawians have suffered at the hands of demos, people killed, property destroyed, businesses but that , to these people was peace and not violence. Well done Dausi
With Dausi remarks police officers are not safe then
Always truth pains. Everyone knows how for the past 10 month we have been leaving in malawi. Party leaders were busy in streets forcing people ti go for demostrations which at the end turned into violence. Nothing wrong to Dausi words as i can see.
Umbuli a Dausi: Know the difference between a demonstrator and a vandal!!! It is your responsibility (as Homeland Security minister) to differentiate between the two and to deal with vandals, instead you were busy harshly dealing with demonstrators!!!!
Foolish Dausi. He still has this in his head. He was one of those that were in the forefront of killings during Kamuzu Banda. Now because they know they’re losing they unleash violence. In fact we know the people that were violent during demonstrations were people you Dausi planted amongst the hrdc peaceful demos. Please osabweletsa maphokoso chifukwa mulibe kolowela. Mufune musafune dpp will not form government. It is obvious. Unless mubeso. Tinkhope ta mbava.
Dausi should RESIGN as Minister of Homeland Security it is YOUR JOB to protect all Malawians to suggest the opposition reap what they sow is a disgusting comment unbecoming of a Minister in such a position of Security of the Nation.
How difficult was it to investigate 63 police officers accused of Rape. Science available DNA testing once you are gone the NEW Government will test those Police Constables who’s your Daddy.
It’s UP TO YOU to VOTE CHANGE
People can no longer be cheated, this Dausi guy, eishhhh u can tell just by the look on his face, he is a big time cheat and a liar…….I have never heard anything sensible coming out of his mouth, no wonder u r a DPP that’s what dpp is all about anyway, change is coming musapezele ponamizila anthu