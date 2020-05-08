Malawi Supreme Court upholds 50 +1 constitutes majority vote not first-past-the-post

May 8, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 28 Comments

The seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that the interpretation on what the majority means in the presidential elections is  50 +1 as  truly representative of the will of the people.

Vice President Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera asked the court to nullify presidential election

The seven-member judges’ panel of Justice of Appeal (JA) including Lovemore Chikopa, JAs Edward Twea, Anaclet Chipeta, Anthony Kamanga, Frank Kapanda and Rezine Mzikamanda said the matter appeared up for consideration in the lower court.

The court said there is no doubt that the issue of the meaning of majority was under question in the court proceedings but the parties failed to address the matter, gave scanty regard, when the court asked them to discuss the issue.

“It is important issue that raises the issue of legitimacy at presidency level,” said Justice Renzine Mzikamanda in reading the ruling.

Section 80 (2) of the constitution provides that the  President shall be elected “by majority of the elections through direct, universal and equal suffrage.”

“We hold this [50 +1] is the correct meaning of the majority. It will guard against manipulation of votes,” he added.

“It would be absurd that a presidential candidate who amasses 10 percent of the votes would be regarded as a majority vote.”

The MEC declared Mutharika the narrow winner of the May 2019  election with 38% of the vote, followed by Lazarus Chakwera with 35% and Saulos Chilima with 20%.

The Constitutional Court ruled that its interpretation of the section 80 (2) of the Constitution the word majority means 50+1 of the votes at the polls not the first-past-the-post.

Justice Mzikamanda said such interpretation safeguards principles of transparency, honesty and integrity.

In their judgement, the ConCourt judges comprising Healey Potani, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo unanimously ruled that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected in May 2019  because there were irregularities and he did not attain the majority vote.

However the Supreme Court expressed sharp disapproval of the Constitutional Court in making their declarations of the meaning of the majority:.

‘‘The court below should not have chastised the Supreme Court in the manner it did when determining the meaning of the majority.”

The Supreme Court – the final arbiter in the matter, nonetheless said: “We are in no doubt that the correct meaning of majority is  50 +1 and we depart from the Gwanda Chakuamba case. We will not allow thr absurdity of the meaning of majority affect the democratic will of the people.”

The ConCourt subsequently ordered a fresh election within 150 days of its judgement and directed Parliament to make some legislative provisions that would support the 50+1 constitutional provision.

Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

First of all, Jane Ansah must resign immediately no more excuses……and she should not be paid a single tambala for her retirement. Am also hearing that she has declared the the MEC has a K8 billion deficit….this has to be investigated and we need to hear from her why she thought it was of paramount importance to hire foreign lawyers when MEC was already struggling financially. Secondly we need the Supreme Court to apologise to Gwanda Chakwamba and MCP at large for a miscarriage of justice…….it’s a shame that Gwanda passed away without knowing that he was right in challenging… Read more »

2 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

Huwa chitsiru. Sudziwa kuti Law ndi ndale (politics)?

2 hours ago
Pai
Guest
Pai

Then let the judges pass 50+1. What will happen if the bill is defeated in parliament?

2 hours ago
Duwa
Guest
Duwa

The judges are trying to impose 50+1 which petitioners did not ask ConCourt. What will happen is a Constitutional Crisis because the 50+1 bill has been rejected by parliament twice.

2 hours ago
Jonas
Guest
Jonas

Sindimapawona apa…Komano if parliament rejects it this time, they might be in contempt of court..what will happen is for all to ponder. Iam not a legal expert to competently comment on this. I will be schooled in due course as things unfold…

2 hours ago
Mapopa
Guest
Mapopa

Educate me pliz, is 50+1 going to be used in the coming election? Has Parliament amended the constitution? Does the supreme court has the power to amend the constitution?? Educate me pliz

2 hours ago
Kika
Guest
Kika

The courts cannot amend the constitution. Parliament has not amended the constitution after those illegal bills were not signed. That is what will show how foolish these judges are.

2 hours ago
The Patriot
Guest
The Patriot

Let’s agree we shall no longer have more than two large parties competing for the presidency in Malawi. Malawi will be drawn into two large camps which increases the chances of political violence and intolerance. This is the beginning of sorrows.

50+1 has its prons and cons and for a democracy like Malawi the kaya

2 hours ago
Luna
Guest
Luna

There is no 2/3 majority to pass 50+1.

2 hours ago
Huwa
Guest
Huwa

Judges trying to be politicians.

2 hours ago
Jojo
Guest
Jojo

50 +1 was already defeated in parliament and parliament is representative of the people.

2 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

Supreme Court going against its own earlier ruling. It can only happen in Malawi.

2 hours ago
B Banda
Guest
B Banda

So, the other elections were null and void?

2 hours ago
