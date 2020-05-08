FDH Bank in first draw of ‘Osafinyika’ promotion

FDH Bank has conducted the first draw of ‘Osafinyika promotion’ which aims at encouraging customers to use digital platforms in making banking transactions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

During the draw held in Blantyre on Thursday by FDH Bank public relations officer Lorraine Lusinje saw customers getting various prizes. 30 customers got Branded T-shirts each, 10 customers got K20,000 each, 3 customers got power banks, 10 customers got A16+ Itel phones and 10 customers got Bluetooth speakers.

“We have seen an increase in transactions in the month of April to the level that an individual customer conducted more than 300 transactions which is a positive development and speaks into our objective of customers transacting more using a digital platforms than walking into the branch,” said FDH Bank Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere.

He encouraged customers to transact more than four times on any digital platform namely FDH Mobile, Ufulu Digital Account, FDH Wallet, FDH One Click and FDH Whatsapp Banking to pay bills, buy airtime, transfer funds and conduct cardless withdrawals to stand increase their chances of winning various prizes.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion in Blantyre last month, FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Msapato said to complement the health, hygiene and safety measures put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, FDH Bank is promoting social distancing by limiting the number of people in branches at the same time encouraging the use of digital products for transactions hence the promotion.

“We are all aware of the COVID 19 epidemic; its global impact and how it is affecting the way people live their day to day lives and conduct business. Malawi has not been spared from the effects and as a bank, FDH Bank has also been impacted by COVID 19 and we are responding accordingly to the situation.

“We have instituted a full special COVID 19 Committee that is working tirelessly to protect staff and customers from the epidemic and we have enforced our Business Contingency and Continuity Plan in light of the global crisis,” said Msapato

In the final month, one lucky customer will walk away with a Mazda Demio.

