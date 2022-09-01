Malawi surpasses polio vaccine target by 500,000

Malawi’s Ministry of Health has surpassed polio vaccine target by 500, 000.

In its campaign, the ministry targeted three million under-five with the dose. But as of August 31, 2022, the ministry had reached out to 3.5million children.

Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda told reporters on Wednesday during Government Faces the Press to update the nation on health emerging issues.

Chiponda said the campaign which had three rounds has gone well and successful.

“We are over 100 per cent which is very good for the nation,” she said.

Chiponda further said the ministry is planning to go into fourth round of the polio vaccination campaign in September to make sure no child is left.

Malawi recorded first polio outbreak case in February, 2022 after 30 years and first in Africa after the region was certified free from indigenous Poliovirus.

On Cholera outbreak, Chiponda said they have recorded 22 cases with two deaths mainly from Lakeshore districts of Nkhata Bay and Nkhotakota as of Wednesday, August 30,2022.

“We are managing it as we have put an isolation tents for the patients as well as medical supplies needed,” she said.

Chiponda further said they are engaging the traditional leaders to encourage hygiene in communities.

She further said her ministry is working with the Ministry of Water for the communities to have good source of water.

Chiponda said government would want to contain cholera before the onset of the rain season.

Malawi had the cholera cases in Nsanje, Chikwawa and other districts due to Cyclone Ana.