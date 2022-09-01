ZBS partners with 2022 Miss Malawi organisers Apha Arts as official broadcaster

Malawi’s leading media house, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and Apha Arts have signed a partnership which will see the most award-winning television and radio as official broadcaster for the 2022 Miss Malawi beauty pageant, scheduled for December 3.

The official contract signing ceremony took place at Lotus Hotel in Namiwawa, Blantyre, one of the hospitality industry managed by Serendib Hotels, who also sealed a sponsorship partnership with Alpha Arts for the glamorous event to be hosted at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Apha Arts Managing Director, Francis Kaphuka — popularly known as Hyphens in the music circles — said they thought it wise to partner ZBS as it is one of the top broadcasting stations, which has previously proved to be the best in hosting the premier beauty pageant and has vast expertise which will help to make the event successful.

ZBS — in conjunction with Nations Publications — are immediate part organisers of Miss Malawi and Kaphuka disclosed that ZBS covers a number of programs that are centered on empowering and promoting young girls in areas such as education, human rights, culture, environment, amongst others.

He said the partnership resonates very well to Miss Malawi activities that are lined up to add value and inspire women.

“There is a lot that we believe we’ll achieve just by choosing ZBS as this is not the first time they have been involved in the organisation of the event,” he said. “We are confident that all our activities, which will be unveiled very soon, will definitely bring change to our girls.”

ZBS Miss Malawi liaison officer, Ruth Kulaisi said she is very much overwhelmed for the partnership as it is one of their core values as they focus on working to entertain, inform and educate.

She added that they thought it is good to partner with Apha Arts after observing that they are running an activity which is similar to what they focus already — as it brings about social change and driving issues that need people’s attention.

Kulaisi further promised ZBS audience to expect a lot from them and urged other business partners who want visibility of their brands to join since the beauty pageant will covered in all Zodiak platforms — such as radio, TV as well as its live Facebook page.

“Honestly, we are very proud to be selected as the official broadcaster of this event out of the media houses we have in the country and we don’t take this for granted — we’ll strive to give our best.

“After being hit by CoVID-19 some two years ago, social and entertainment activities in Malawi are on the rise, especially musical shows, indicating a move toward normalcy.

“It is clear that there is a gap in the world of beauty pageants, as we don’t have a national iconic beauty as previous efforts have not borne significant fruits.

“As the world is opening up again, Malawi needs to be represented on a global stage and beauty pageants such as Miss Malawi draw attention to the country and put Malawi on the map.”

She added that beauty pageants promote and drive social change by bringing attention to different issues such as climate change, mental health, education, technology, ending early childhood marriages, gender-based violence, HIV/Aids and many more — because winners of the beauty pageants can be involved in championing such activities.

Meanwhile, Aph Arts has conducted Miss Malawi auditions in Lilongwe and Blantyre with Mzuzu expected to be concluded next week.

A fortnight ago, veteran organiser of Miss Malawi pageant, Carver Bhima — who is also the licence holder of the national event — gave Alpha Arts his unreserved seal of approval and confidence that the promoters will take the show to greater heights.

Speaking in an interview at Lotus Hotel where he was formally introduced to Serendib Hotels management, Bhima — who earned the Miss Malawi rights in 1995 — said Alpha Arts met all rules and guidelines when they applied to hire the licence from him.

He had stressed that he just didn’t award the licence, saying as Malawi’s premier entertainment show, it is supposed to be world class — whose eventual queen should ably represent Malawi at the Miss World.

“Alpha Arts are experienced enough in their field of events management and gave us, as Events Management Limited, the confidence that they are set to improve management of the show from now onwards,” he had said.

He gave credence that Alpha Arts is set to give attractive prizes and have set good standards to identify top notch models while applauding Serendib Hotels for accepting to partner with Alpha Arts.

Serendib Hotels are managers of Lotus Hotel; Serendib Suites (both in Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Kambiri and Blue Waters Beach Resorts (both in Salima); Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.

At the contract signing, Goneso had said the partnership with Alpha Arts is a strong statement of friendship in taking the national beauty pageant to another level and pledged that they see relationship beyond December.

He had emphasized that the Miss Malawi brand is the pride of the nation, saying the beauty pageant is part of the tourism industry and are complementing it as a way opening their doors for people to appreciate the services they offer in all of their hospitality businesses.

Since beauty pageants have evolved over the years, the criteria for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills — for the winning contestant to fair favourably at the Miss World pageant.

