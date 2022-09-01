MultiChoice announces unprecedented access to English Premiership across all GOtv and DStv packages

Malawian fans of English Premier League (EPL) are in for a treat as MultiChoice announces ‘Open Weekend’ — unprecedented access to much watched EPL across all GOtv and DStv packages.

A statement from MultiChoice, says with the new football season in full swing, DStv and GOtv sporting fans should expect even more choices and unmissable sporting action — to be premiered from September 1, 2022 till September 5.

“The Premier League will be accessible to our subscribers on GOtv from Lite to Supa on SS Football (Go Football Africa) channel 31 and on DStv from Access to Premium on SS EPL on channel 223 — giving viewer’s access to unmatched nail-biting sporting action,” said the statement.

“EPL Open Weekend allows subscribers to have access to more sport content, starting with the Manchester United match and 6 key live matches, wrap-up, repeats, delayed games and highlights at no extra cost.”

It further said the EPL channels will automatically pop-up on subscribers’ Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) “with no further effort required and in the unlikely event the channels do not appear, subscribers can simply reboot their decoder.

For full programme schedules, viewers are encouraged to visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

The EPL is closely followed by Malawian fans, who mainly support and put high stake bets on Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City.

Most pubs and clubs are always full for games involving these teams where raucous rivalry are order of the day. When Arsenal is playing against any other team, fans for Man United or Liverpool or Chelsea would throw taunts and teases as the games progresses.

If Arsenal would go on and lose or draw, the taunts are even worse — to some points leading to unnecessary furious debates and near fights. Many people have condemned such behaviours and it is slowly diminishing.

