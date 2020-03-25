Malawi suspends visa-on-arrival status amid coronavirus fears
Malawi government has suspended issuing visas on arrival to visitors as part of drastic measures to prevent coronavirus for hitting the country which has so far not registered any case.
The suspensions were the latest measures imposed after President Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a State of Disaster.
In a circular to all Malawi diplomatic missions abroad from Secretray of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, signed by a Mr F. Lapukeni, states that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has suspended issuance of Visas on arrival “until further notice.”
Reads the circular: “ In the same vein, all Visas that were issues prior to 20 March 2020 have been duly cancelled.”
Malawi has 19 foreign missions, with eight in Africa, four in Europe, a couple in Asia, United States of America (USA) in addition to the United Nations mission in New York.
Countries are ramping up precautionary measures as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Malawi leader has also suspended hosting of international meetings and banned public servants from attending both regional and international meetings being hosted by affected countries.
The new measures also include a travel ban for foreign nationals from countries highly affected by coronavirus disease. However, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) countries are exempted.
