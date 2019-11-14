Malawi take Group B lead as Uganda draw with Burkina Faso in Afcon qualifiers

Malawi now lead Group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers when they beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium after the other group members Uganda and Burkina Faso drew 0-0 at the Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou.

The Flames scored through a second half strike from Gabadinho Mhango that energized them ahead of their next away game to Uganda on Sunday, November 17.

Reports quote Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry as saying: “We had the fight and desire [but] it is one point [we have earned].

“We need to maintain doing this to earn on the road [and] we are now going back home and look forward to that home game against Malawi at Namboole Stadium.

“We call upon the fans to come and fill up the stadium,” he is quoted as saying.

The report says both teams were wary not to concede as they had disciplined defending and collective teamwork throughout the game.

Uganda’s Johnson Benson Ochaya was forced to clear off the line with skipper Denis Onyango already beaten in one of the early scares from the hosts.

“Onyango was alert to command the backline at all times as he made several saves.

“Abdul Lumala pace on the right wing, Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi’s direct approach bothered the opposition.

“Uganda Cranes had a glorious opportunity to take the lead but Okwi headed onto the crossbar a curling corner kick by Miya in the second half,” says the report.

Flames coach Meke Mwase handed Lucky Malata his first start to the senior team in more than five years as he replaced injured Charles Petro in the lacklustre performance from the hosts, who struggled to settle down against the visitors who had a height advantage.

Gabadinho is enjoying a rich vein of form as just last week he scored a marvelous goal for his South African side Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs.

And against South Sudan, Gaba also had a good game as he kept troubling the visitors and he could have put the Flames ahead but his goal bound shot was well blocked by Peter Maker Manyang.

South Sudan nearly scored in second half when Nyuar saw his effort hitting the upright

In the 68th minute, Gaba’s individual brilliance saw him dribble past three defenders before unleashing a low drive to beat Majak Maling Mawith in goals.

Gaba continued to terrorise the visitors who were forced to play defensive in order not to concede as they played mostly in their own half.

